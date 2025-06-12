Research Analysts Set Expectations for CAPR FY2026 Earnings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CAPR opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

