Research Analysts Set Expectations for PANW FY2026 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the network technology company will earn $2.08 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,564,964.44. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,736 shares of company stock valued at $139,837,528 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

