Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.97. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 19,350 shares changing hands.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REFR. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

