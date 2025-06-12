Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,325 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clear Secure were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,697,000. Ribbit Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 957,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,799 over the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

