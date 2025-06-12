Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

