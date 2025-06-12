Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,202 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 77,853 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $3,899,656.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,069,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,659,051.04. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,226,549. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

