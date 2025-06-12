Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 880,960 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $21,123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 404,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Concentrix by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Up 1.2%

CNXC stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,280.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,158 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.