Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 880,960 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $21,123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 404,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Concentrix by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Stock Up 1.2%
CNXC stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Insider Transactions at Concentrix
In other news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,280.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,158 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
