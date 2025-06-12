Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in LCI Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LCII opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.27. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.