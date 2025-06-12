Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 203,672 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $322,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,186.13. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $598,251.35. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

