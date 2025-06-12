Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.22 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banner were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 9,712.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Banner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

