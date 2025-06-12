Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Progress Software Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

