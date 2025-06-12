Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,882 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 239,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 51,883 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,989,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,399.20. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

