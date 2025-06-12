Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.46 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,567,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. DA Davidson downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

