Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.75 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE BROS opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.64, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $35,655,076.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,099,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

