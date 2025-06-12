Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.94 Million Stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 4,522.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,141,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 1.6%

CURB opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

About Curbline Properties

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.