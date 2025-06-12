Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -213.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

