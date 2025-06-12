Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.26 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $36,266,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FHB opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.