Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Semtech were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $2,680,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Semtech’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

