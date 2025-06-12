Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 in the last 90 days. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PAG stock opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.37. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

