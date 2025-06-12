Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 10,359.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 108,252 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 245,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 818.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 103,777 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $403,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,634.56. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,260.64. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,898 shares of company stock worth $2,089,284. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.