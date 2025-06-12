Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Innospec were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Innospec by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $40,420.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,193.11. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

