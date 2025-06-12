Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $104,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,142 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $11,322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

