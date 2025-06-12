Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,020.98. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,597.61. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
