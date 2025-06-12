Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $342.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.93. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

