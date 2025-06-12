Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 467.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sapiens International were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

