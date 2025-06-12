Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,267 shares of company stock valued at $228,972. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

