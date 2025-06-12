Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,557 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 23,068.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVBF

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.