Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,975 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Park National were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Stock Performance

NYSE:PRK opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.96. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Park National’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

