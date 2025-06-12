Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,379 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AZZ were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,295.37. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:AZZ opened at $92.35 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.