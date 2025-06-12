Rhumbline Advisers Sells 917 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.46 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 528.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

