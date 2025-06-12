Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albany International were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Albany International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Albany International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albany International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $95.47.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

