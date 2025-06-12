Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 783.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PBF Energy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,757,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,996,812.04. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 224,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,695. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $21.18 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

