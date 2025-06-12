Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,399 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $626.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $44,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,529. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $418,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,837.12. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,977 shares of company stock worth $593,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

