Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

NYSE RIO opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

