RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 498.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RLI were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

