Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.96 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.69). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.63), with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Robinson Stock Down 4.0%

The stock has a market cap of £20.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.27)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robinson had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinson plc will post 9.4014733 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinson Increases Dividend

About Robinson

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Robinson’s payout ratio is currently 185.81%.

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

