Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.96 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.69). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.63), with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.
Robinson Stock Down 4.0%
The stock has a market cap of £20.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.27)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robinson had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinson plc will post 9.4014733 earnings per share for the current year.
Robinson Increases Dividend
About Robinson
Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.
