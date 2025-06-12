Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stake Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Root by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Root by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Root by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,659,366.25. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $394,517.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,352.40. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,742 shares of company stock worth $34,553,788. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Root Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Root stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.24 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

