Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,821 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $189,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,094 shares of company stock worth $550,834. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

SVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

