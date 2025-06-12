Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SVV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NYSE SVV opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.99. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $189,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,094 shares of company stock worth $550,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

