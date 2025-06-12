Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 3,177.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Semtech by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

