SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $17.95 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,978.68. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,967 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,963 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

