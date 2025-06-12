Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and traded as high as $15.36. Seven & i shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 45,157 shares traded.

Seven & i Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

