Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Decreases By 87.9%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Apollomics Trading Up 14.1%
Shares of APLMW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Apollomics
