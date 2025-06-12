Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Decreases By 87.9%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollomics Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of APLMW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

