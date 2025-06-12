Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Rises By 203.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

