Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Rises By 559.0%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 559.0% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

CAPTW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Captivision has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

