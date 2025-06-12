Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Rises By 559.0%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 559.0% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Captivision Stock Performance
CAPTW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Captivision has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.
