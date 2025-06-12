Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Increases By 274.5%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 274.5% from the May 15th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPD opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

