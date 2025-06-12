Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Increases By 274.5%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 274.5% from the May 15th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ AAPD opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.