Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Declines By 91.7%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:BITS opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 2.23.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

