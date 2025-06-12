SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.76 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 14.98 ($0.20). SIG shares last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.20), with a volume of 262,685 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on SIG from GBX 17 ($0.23) to GBX 14 ($0.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
In other news, insider Ian Ashton sold 470,273 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.18), for a total value of £61,135.49 ($82,873.11). 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.
We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.
