Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 7,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 23,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Silynxcom Stock Down 1.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Silynxcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silynxcom stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 21.27% of Silynxcom worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Silynxcom Company Profile

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

