SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,503,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,107,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,652,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,786,000 after buying an additional 72,430 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,570,000 after buying an additional 91,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $123.69 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

